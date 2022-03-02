The Marshall University Symphony Orchestra’s Young People’s Concert, presented by Marshall University and the Cabell County Board of Education in cooperation with The Woman’s Club of Huntington, takes place on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Fifth-grade students from across Cabell County gathered in downtown Huntington on Tuesday morning for the 60th Young People’s Concert at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
The concert was offered as the result of a long-term partnership between the Marshall University Symphony Orchestra, the Woman’s Club of Huntington and Cabell County Schools.
Violinist Maximus Yang, a junior at George Washington High School in Charleston, was chosen as the soloist to perform following his performance at the Young People’s Competition held at Marshall University in January. He also performed at the Family and Community Concert on the same day in Marshall University’s Smith Hall.
