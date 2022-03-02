The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Fifth-grade students from across Cabell County gathered in downtown Huntington on Tuesday morning for the 60th Young People’s Concert at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

The concert was offered as the result of a long-term partnership between the Marshall University Symphony Orchestra, the Woman’s Club of Huntington and Cabell County Schools.

Violinist Maximus Yang, a junior at George Washington High School in Charleston, was chosen as the soloist to perform following his performance at the Young People’s Competition held at Marshall University in January. He also performed at the Family and Community Concert on the same day in Marshall University’s Smith Hall.

—The Herald-Dispatch

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.