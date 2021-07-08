HUNTINGTON — Local students are already getting an idea of what they want to be when they grow up while at Skills Camp.
The program, which is in its sixth year, has been underway at the Cabell County Career Technology Center this week for rising fifth- and sixth-grade students. Frank Barnett, the director of Career and Technical Education for Cabell County Schools, said a camp for rising seventh- and eighth-graders will be held next week.
“The main message that we want to send out is: It’s great to have a college degree. It’s great to go to a four-year university, but it’s not for everyone. And you can be successful without having a college degree,” Barnett said.
Students have been in technology-based and trade sessions this week with a variety of activities. In the crime scene investigation session, students created a crime scene and then solved the mystery. Culinary students work on different menus throughout the week.
Programs include collision repair, aerospace design, graphic design, welding, machine tooling, carpentry, electricity, heating and air, building maintenance, robotics, hairstyling, forensic science, and coding, app and game design.
Barnett said many students from Skills Camp come back to CCCTC while in high school. He added that the program is free. Students who want to join next week’s session can register at CCCTC starting around 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 12. The first class starts at 9 a.m. Each student has a morning and an afternoon session. The camp is Monday through Friday.