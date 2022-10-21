BARBOURSVILLE — Students and others turned out Friday for the Barboursville Civil War Days event.
Sponsored by the Village of Barboursville, the event commemorates two Civil War battles that occurred in Barboursville, the first on July 13, 1861, and the second on Sept. 8, 1862.
The event continues Saturday and Sunday at Barboursville City Park.
A re-enactment battle is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. Camps open at 9 a.m. to the public. Also on Saturday, there will be a Camp Ball Dance from 7-10 p.m. with Dennis Bills & Stony Point String Band at Shelter No. 8. A night cannon firing is set for 10 p.m.
In addition to the battle re-enactments, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with living-history characters, observe demonstrations of Civil War-era crafts and trades, view weaponry and clothing of the period, and tour soldier encampments.
On Sunday, camps open to the public at 9 a.m. There is a church service at 10 a.m. with preacher John Fry at Shelter No. 8, and a memorial service follows the church service. There will be a battle re-enactment at 2 p.m., with camp closing at 4 p.m.
The Barboursville Civil War Days encampment will be around Lake William at the south end of Barboursville City Park.
The event features re-enactors, sutlers and exhibitors, both local and from across the eastern United States. The event is free and open to the public and celebrates the lives of Appalachian ancestors during that chapter of America’s history.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.