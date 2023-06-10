Anna Stevanovic, right, receives her white coat from Jessica Dearman, MS, PA-C, as Marshall University conducts its Class of 2025 Physician Assistant White Coat Ceremony on Friday at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse in Huntington.
photos by Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — Thirty students in Marshall University’s Physician Assistant Program Class of 2025 received their white coats during a ceremony Friday.
The students were given their white coats by faculty members in the Physician Assistant Program and by program director Ginger R. Boles during the ceremony at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
