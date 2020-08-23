CHARLESTON — West Virginia public school students will now be required to wear face coverings on buses, no matter their county’s shade in the four-color school reopening plan.
Also, face coverings will be required in schools in yellow counties for grades six and up, and in orange counties for grades three and up.
The original green, yellow, orange and red reopening plan the state released Aug. 14 didn’t require students to wear face masks at all times until a county hit orange — and even then, only for grades six and up.
West Virginia Department of Education spokeswoman Christy Day said masks still aren’t being required at all times in green counties “because of the lower incidence of COVID-19 in those communities.”
“Many counties are implementing stricter mask requirements,” she said.
Kanawha County is among them. Its plan says that “unless medically waived, students grades PreK (prekindergarten) and above are required to wear face coverings at all times.”
The face covering requirement doesn’t apply to students exempt for health reasons.
Atop the aforementioned requirements for certain grades to wear face masks at all times, the state’s rules still include other face covering requirements that may be left up to counties’ and schools’ interpretation.
For instance, even in green counties, face coverings are required for grades three and above “in congregant settings (outside of core groups) where social distancing cannot be maintained,” according to the Department of Education website.
Red still means in-person instruction and school activities are canceled until new COVID-19 cases decrease.
Orange doesn’t mean in-person instruction is canceled if a county enters that level after the school year starts, but counties may not reopen classrooms as scheduled Sept. 8 if they’re already orange at that time.
But Gov. Jim Justice also announced Friday another change to the plan, one that might reduce the number of counties that turn yellow, orange or red.
What determines the color is a county’s average new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 residents. Infected prisoners and nursing home residents are excluded.
Using the average over the previous seven days was the original plan for all counties, but now the state will use 14 days for the counties with fewer than 16,000 residents. That’s 20 of the state’s 55 counties.
The public health justification for this change wasn’t made clear Friday.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 czar and vice president and executive dean for health sciences at West Virginia University, endorsed the change.
He said, “The governor asked us what happens when you have smaller counties, is that fair to them? Because, again, we are correcting all of the population of the counties to 100,000 population, so really small counties with populations of 5,000 or 7,000, they’re really having to be multiplied.”
Marsh said that might make these smaller counties look worse than they are.
“When we go back and talk to our public health experts and our mathematical experts, what they say is we really should try to get a total of 20 cases during whatever period of time we’re using,” he said.
He said the 16,000 population cutoff was chosen because it’s two standard deviations away from the median county population in West Virginia, which is 23,000.
This change could, conversely, also keep smaller counties in yellow, orange or red longer, once they reach those levels. A short spike in cases would disappear faster using an average from just the previous seven days instead of the previous 14.
As of the latest figures, 24 counties, including Kanawha, Cabell and Putnam, are yellow, Lincoln and Mercer are orange, and Logan is the only red. The rest are green.