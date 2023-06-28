Michael Chirico, chief strategy officer for Marshall Health, speaks during a professional panel discussion with Governor’s Literacy Camp students on Tuesday at Marshall University’s Smith Hall in Huntington.
Susan Lavenski, Chief Executive Officer for Charles Ryan Associates, speaks during a professional panel discussion with Governor’s Literacy Camp students on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Marshall University’s Smith Hall in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Almost 100 seventh- and eighth-graders from across West Virginia are participating this week in the inaugural West Virginia Governor’s School for Literacy Through Arts, Culture and History.
On Tuesday, the third day of the program, students visited Marshall University in Huntington and heard from members of the Marshall community, took tours of Joan C. Edwards Stadium, the Chris Cline Athletic Facility and several spaces connected with Marshall’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism. They also heard from a panel on the importance of reading and writing.
