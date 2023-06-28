The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Almost 100 seventh- and eighth-graders from across West Virginia are participating this week in the inaugural West Virginia Governor’s School for Literacy Through Arts, Culture and History.

On Tuesday, the third day of the program, students visited Marshall University in Huntington and heard from members of the Marshall community, took tours of Joan C. Edwards Stadium, the Chris Cline Athletic Facility and several spaces connected with Marshall’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism. They also heard from a panel on the importance of reading and writing.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

