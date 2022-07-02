HUNTINGTON — Middle-schoolers transformed into detectives this week as Huntington East Middle School hosted its second science, technology and literacy-based summer program.
The Visionary STEM and Literacy Academy at Huntington East let students solve a mystery by using drones, puzzles and bugs.
Kirstin Sobotka, middle school literacy academic specialist, said the students have used technology and analyzed maggots to map timelines to work through the fictional murder case about Lyle and Louise Mondelo.
“They’re putting their detective hats on and they’re learning how investigations are worked through in different areas — through drones, through forensic studies and through good evidence and drawing conclusions that help us get to those inferences that help us solve investigations,” she said.
Sobotka said she hoped the students left the program having met new friends and having learned something new, whether it be about technology, forensics or puzzles used for their escape room portion of the program.
The academy was a chance for students to see how subjects they learn in school can be used in the real world, Sobotka said, and she said the students were invested in the different activities.
“The teachers are much more of a facilitator and giving them these really great tools and activities, and they’re just kind of diving in on their own and figuring it out and using those really great science, social studies, math and English language arts skills in this application of real-world scenarios,” she said.
Meghan Salter helped students in the drones and cartography session of the program, and she echoed Sobotka’s take, stating the students were learning how technology such as drones can be used in different careers.
“It also gets them interested in technology and how it can be used in the future or a job that they could use it in the future,” Salter said. “They’ve also been learning about the parts of a drone, the physics of flight, and we’ve also been learning about cartography and maps.”
An obstacle course set up in the hallway and classrooms let students test their pilot skills to fly around fake people and through nature and to gather photos of the crime scenes.
Claire Salisbury, 14, said drone flying was her favorite part because she had never flown a drone and was happy for the detailed instructions the teachers gave as they helped them through the courses.
Salisbury said she was surprised learning about forensics, too, because while interested in science, she had never learned much about forensics and has discovered it can be interesting.
Having the program over the summer gave Salisbury a refresher on some of the subjects she learned in school, she said, and she has enjoyed all the activities this week.
“It’s definitely a refresher for your brain,” she said. “Once you’re in summer and you’ve been out for a month, you’ve not necessarily forgotten but it’s not been in your brain for a little while, so this is a nice refresher to have.”
Sobotka said she hopes the Visionary STEM and Literacy Academy grows each year, and she looks forward to what the teachers come up with next summer.