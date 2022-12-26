WAYNE — Up to 50 students in both eighth and ninth grades have the opportunity to receive a $1,000 scholarship to be used on each’s post-graduation plan thanks to a program called The Wayne County Pledge.
The Wayne County Pledge offers the chance for 25 eighth graders and 25 ninth graders to receive $1,000 to be used for a post-secondary education after graduating high school.
The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Jan. 29 for ninth-graders and 11:59 p.m. May 14 for eighth-graders.
“The ability to award scholarships to students in eighth and ninth grade, it just gives students hope for the future,” Superintendent Todd Alexander said. “It helps us to reward students for good academic performance and it helps encourage the students to maintain that good academic performance throughout their school career.”
The Pledge comes from Wayne County native Michael Lewis and his wife from their nonprofit company focused on education and mental health, The Michael and Catherine Lewis Foundation, which donated the $50,000 that makes up all the scholarships.
Lewis said while he and his wife now live in California, they wanted to find ways to give back to students. Lewis said he graduated from the now closed Buffalo High School, so he decided to give back to his home county.
With The Wayne County Pledge, Lewis said it gets younger students started thinking about what they want to do when they graduate high school sooner.
“I think when you talk to eighth graders and ninth graders, sometimes the future is just not on their radar at all,” he said.
“The idea is to kind of get them aware at an early age that college, or a post-secondary education, can be an option for them.”
The application and full list of requirements can be found on the Wayne County Schools website, with some requirements including: writing an essay submitted with application, maintaining a 3.0 grade point average or higher upon graduation, students must maintain a 90% attendance rate or higher throughout high school, yearly meetings with counselors and more.
The Michael and Catherine Lewis Foundation also donated $25,000 during the 2021-22 school year for eight-grade students. In it’s first year, the district received 16 qualified applicants, so each student received about $1,600 instead.
Alexander said he is grateful for the contributions from The Michael and Catherine Lewis Foundation to help provide more opportunities for students in Wayne County Schools.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
