ELEANOR, W.Va. — Middle school students across Putnam County recently participated in a hands-on learning experience, thanks to a program by the Office of West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore.
“This is a very popular program with students that started in 2008,” said Gina Joynes, the deputy treasurer of marketing and financial education who oversees the program.
“It’s a great resource to get us out in the schools teaching financial literacy,” she said. “It’s important for us at the Treasurer’s Office to have a role.”
During the two-day event at the Navy Reserve Center, hundreds of middle school students participated in the award-winning financial education activity “Get a Life.”
“This is a budget simulation program for middle school students and sometimes high school students,” Joynes said. “We have a representative from our office travel to schools across the state to provide simulated budget activities to help educate kids about financial planning and how to manage a household budget later in life.”
Joynes explained that students are given a realistic family budget and must visit various business stations and manage an expense ledger.
“We have eight tables or stations set up, and students get an occupation, job description and family scenario, which shows their yearly salary, monthly deductions and take-home pay,” she said. “Then at each station they are buying food at the grocery store, paying for a car and car insurance, have a mortgage or rent station and other monthly bills. They have to try to stay within their budget.”
Joynes said the program teaches students both basic math skills and problem-solving techniques.
“We have a wild card, the ‘Green Reaper,’ that gives out life’s little surprises, like a flat tire, a broken window or a leaky roof,” she said, “things that happen to all of us in the real world.”
Afterward, students are taught about the treasurer’s SMART529 higher education savings program, she said.
The SMART529, West Virginia’s premiere college savings program, celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. The West Virginia Legislature passed the West Virginia College Prepaid Tuition and Savings Program Act in 2001 to allow the State Treasurer’s Office to begin offering college education savings plans under Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code. It has helped thousands of families save money to send their children and grandchildren to college.
After students get a simulated college degree or trade certification, they get to go through the “Get a Life” stations again with a higher-paying job.
“Now maybe they are an accountant with double the salary of the job with just a high school diploma,” she said. “We saw that students learned to be conservative with their money, even though they had more, because of how tough it was when they didn’t make much money. It teaches them the value of getting more education after high school and that if you get a college degree or a certification from a community college or trade school that you will make more money in the future.”
Community volunteers from parents to local businesses complete the learning experience by serving as salespeople, insurance agents and doctors in the simulated world.
“Programs like ‘Get a Life’ help to prepare our students to live and succeed in the real world by presenting them with realistic budgeting challenges,” Moore said. “We need to do more to ensure our children are ready to handle the financial challenges they will face later in life. Giving this experience early on will help plant the seed for them to be more successful as adults.”
The program is tentatively scheduled to visit Ceredo-Kenova Middle School on Tuesday, March 29.
For more information on “Get a Life” and other educational resources available through the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office, visit WVTreasury.com.