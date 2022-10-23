HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School business students have spent this semester learning about businesses and creating products for students, staff and community members to show their HHS pride.
Business teacher Alicea Lewis said students taking business classes learn about personal finance, business marketing, business law and business computer principles, all while designing, printing and selling apparel in the school store, The Hilltop Shop.
“They’ve created all the stuff that’s in the store. They work on the pricing for it. They’ve done the advertisements. We’ve made flyers. We’ve done all kinds of things,” she said. “Then they are the ones that actually work the store when it is open. They’re the ones that are helping people. They work the football games and try to find sizes, help people out, work with all the money — all of it.”
While the store has been around for a few years, Lewis said it faded away. Lewis said last year, the items were sold through a mobile store, which was a great start to getting the demand for school apparel back up.
Now, The Hilltop Shop has a permanent room students and staff see as they walk through the halls, and customers can see products in the store or at football games and other events.
Throughout the classes, which Lewis hopes to expand next year, students learn about credit, budgeting, pricing, advertisements and more that can be used whether they go into business fields after high school or not.
Students who work in the shop said they enjoy coming up with designs and using the school’s heat press to make the apparel. Some students enjoy organizing the inventory, while others like helping customers.
Senior Emile Ellis said business has been going well. Even if there are days when only a couple customers come to look at the products, sales increase during school events.
“In the store, the numbers vary every day. Sometimes we’ll get two to three teachers that come in every once in a while,” Ellis said. “But when there’s an event, like football or JROTC or something, they’ll take either clothing that has patterns related to the event or they’ll bring shirts with them to print.”
Lewis said in addition to creating designs for clothing, school organizations have commissioned the business students to create shirts, sometimes asking for assistance on designs.
The Hilltop Shop carries sweat pants, tank tops, T-shirts, hoodies and more, with some items available from size extra small to 5XL.
Students taking the business classes range from freshmen to seniors, and while some of them know they want to go into business in college, some know they don’t but think what they’ve learned in the classes will still help in the future. Other students are still figuring out what they want to do after graduation.
Sophomore Ella Austin said in the past, she wanted to go into health care, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed her mind.
“Now that I’ve taken this business class, and I have other activities that I also do with business, like running some of the school’s social medias, I kind of want to go into business now,” Austin said.
Lewis said she loves having guest speakers for her classes, and anyone interested in discussing business principles with the students should contact her at ajlewis@k12.wv.us.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.