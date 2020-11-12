HUNTINGTON — A special memorial was the focus of a special activity for Marshall University students Wednesday.
Under the guidance of artist Charlie Barager, students put paintbrushes to canvas, creating paintings of the Memorial Fountain during a Paint & Sip session at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
The fountain, which is located just outside the Memorial Student Center at the heart of campus, was created to honor the 75 Marshall University football players, coaches and fans who were killed Nov. 14, 1970, when their chartered twin-engine, 95-seat Southern Airways DC-9 crashed into a hillside near Huntington just before landing.
The Memorial Fountain stands more than 13 feet high and weighs 6,500 pounds, and was created by famed sculptor Harry Bertoia. The sculpture is fashioned from bronze, copper tubing and welding rods that sweep toward the sky.
Each Nov. 14, the water of the fountain is turned off as a wreath is laid in honor of the crash victims, and each spring the fountain flows again.
This year’s Memorial Fountain Ceremony will take place on the plaza of the Memorial Student Center at 9 a.m. Saturday, but because of COVID-19 safety precautions, attendance is by invitation only and masks and physical distancing are required. Members of the public who want to attend the ceremony are asked to do so virtually by clicking on the link at livestream.com/marshallu at 9 a.m.