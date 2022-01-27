Middle School Math Academic Specialist Lisa Burris announces the winners of the Cabell County School fifth-grade Math Field Day on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Cabell County BOE Transportation Complex in Lesage.
St. Joe student Laksh Arora, left, finishes in first place, Milton’s Kari Boren-Howley, center, finishes in second place, and Meadows’ Nate Riegel takes third in the Cabell County School fifth-grade Math Field Day on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Cabell County BOE Transportation Complex in Lesage.
Students from the Village of Barboursville take first place in the Cabell County School fifth-grade Math Field Day event on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Cabell County BOE Transportation Complex in Lesage.
Milton Elementary student Kari Boren-Howley takes second place in the Cabell County School fifth-grade Math Field Day on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Cabell County BOE Transportation Complex in Lesage.
HUNTINGTON — Fifth-graders from across Cabell County put their math skills to the test Thursday at the annual Math Field Day held at the district’s transportation office in Lesage.
Math Field Day allows students to demonstrate their math knowledge through competition in computational and procedural skill, conceptual understanding and problem solving.
The events are separated by grade levels, beginning in fourth grade, which participated Wednesday. Middle school grades 6-8 competed Tuesday, and high school students will end their week by doing the same.
