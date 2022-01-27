The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Fifth-graders from across Cabell County put their math skills to the test Thursday at the annual Math Field Day held at the district’s transportation office in Lesage.

Math Field Day allows students to demonstrate their math knowledge through competition in computational and procedural skill, conceptual understanding and problem solving.

The events are separated by grade levels, beginning in fourth grade, which participated Wednesday. Middle school grades 6-8 competed Tuesday, and high school students will end their week by doing the same.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.