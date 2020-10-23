HUNTINGTON — Even in the time of a worldwide pandemic, the show must go on.
Marshall University Theatre students have taken that sentiment to heart, rehearsing earlier this semester for their production of “Sense and Sensibility” while wearing transparent face masks and filming the production to be shown online rather than put on in front of a live audience.
The production will stream online at Vimeo.com at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24.
The play, adapted from the novel of the same name by Jane Austen, depicts the struggles faced by the Dashwood family in England in the 19th century. It focuses on sisters Elinor and Marianne, who personify common sense and sensibility, respectively.
For more information about how to watch the play, call the box office at 304-696-ARTS (2787).