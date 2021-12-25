HUNTINGTON — For 15 years, students at the Cabell County Career Technology Center have made giving back to the community a priority.
What exactly does that look like? In 2021, it means raising more than $3,500 in donations to go toward purchasing items on the Empty Stockings list, filling dire needs for families living in the communities around them.
Through a partnership involving The Herald-Dispatch, the Information and Referral Services of Cabell County and a variety of local social service agencies comes the annual “Empty Stockings” drive, which began Thanksgiving Day and is designed to meet needs that extend past the holiday season.
It’s not a typical Christmas wish list filled with toys or other items, but rather requests for items that will help families long after the holiday season passes, such as blankets, clothes, kitchenware or other household essentials.
In an effort started at the Career Technology Center a decade and a half ago by Tim Alford, a now-retired teacher, students have raised money each year to purchase items on the Empty Stockings list and have continued to give back even in his absence.
“I had just bought a 50-inch plasma-screen TV that year, and then I was reading about people who just needed some socks,” Alford said of the moment he learned about the Empty Stockings drive nearly 15 years ago.
“I wanted to do something, so I talked with my class that year and we decided to collect money and see how many presents we could buy,” he added.
They collected enough money to buy one item for each need listed in the newspaper that year and have, in each successive year, been able to continue to raise money and shop for local families in need.
Michael Harshbarger, a math and social studies teacher at the Career Technology Center, has coordinated the fundraiser in recent years after Alford’s retirement, but gives all the credit to the students for making it happen and finding the urgency to give back to their community.
“They collected all the money. They wanted to shop for and wrap everything. Truly all I am is the facilitator, and it’s an honor to have my name tied to theirs because they are some of the best students you could ever ask for,” Harshbarger said.
There are 321 students who attend school at the Cabell County Career Technology Center. Together, they raised $3,512.60 in two weeks, allowing them to support 18 organizations from the Empty Stockings list — reaching 87 families or individuals in the community.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
