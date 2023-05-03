The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Toyota West Virginia’s 4T Academy is growing. Thirty-six students from Kanawha and Putnam county schools were selected for the program Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

The 4T Academy, which was established last year in West Virginia, allows high school students to gain experience while working with and learning from people in the automotive industry at the Toyota plant in Buffalo.

