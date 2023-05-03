St. Albans sophomore Summer Bolen puts on her Toyota hat Tuesday as one of 36 students from Kanawha and Putnam counties picked to participate in Toyota’s 4T Academy, which teaches students advanced manufacturing at the Buffalo plant.
CHARLESTON — Toyota West Virginia’s 4T Academy is growing. Thirty-six students from Kanawha and Putnam county schools were selected for the program Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The 4T Academy, which was established last year in West Virginia, allows high school students to gain experience while working with and learning from people in the automotive industry at the Toyota plant in Buffalo.
The program, established by Toyota with the Education Alliance, Purdue University’s Indiana Manufacturing Competitiveness Center and Kanawha County Schools, expanded to include Putnam County students this year.
