HUNTINGTON — Artwork by some of Cabell County’s youngest artists was on display for the community Tuesday.

“A Night on 5th” — an art walk hosted by Cabell County Schools — took place at the Central Office in Huntington and featured art by students from six schools. The artwork was framed and displayed through the hallways of the first floor of the building, and many of the artists attended the event and were available to speak about their original work.

Art from students at Milton Middle School, Milton Elementary School, Salt Rock Elementary School, Ona Elementary School, Culloden Elementary School and Cabell Virtual Learning Academy was highlighted during the event, and students were able to have their photo taken with Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe.

The night also featured refreshments by Cabell Midland High School’s ProStart Culinary Arts program and entertainment by the Cabell Midland High School Strings Quartet.

