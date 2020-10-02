HUNTINGTON — Students and staff at two more schools in Cabell County have been asked to quarantine after staff members at the schools tested positive for COVID-19.
Four Pre-K students and two staff members at Highlawn Elementary School have been asked to quarantine after an employee at that school tested positive for the virus. The staff member who tested positive last worked Tuesday, according to a news release from Cabell County Schools.
In addition, one Huntington Middle School student has been asked to quarantine after a staff member at that school tested positive for the virus. That staff member also last worked Tuesday and had limited contact with students.
The school system said contact tracing has been conducted and anyone who came into direct contact with the employees for an extended period of time has been asked to quarantine.
Both schools remain open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.
The latest cases are in addition to cases reported earlier this week that required students and staff at Spring Hill Elementary School, Cabell Midland High School, Huntington High School and the Cabell County Career Technology Center to quarantine after being in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Thirty-four students and seven staff at Huntington High School were also asked to quarantine this week after two students at the school tested positive.
Last week, both Huntington East Middle School and Milton Middle School shifted to virtual learning for at least two weeks after students tested positive for COVID-19. Some students and staff members at those schools were also asked to quarantine.
There were 283 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide in West Virginia on Friday, for a total of 16,307, and one new death — an 89-year-old man from Marion County — for a total of 355.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (91), Berkeley (1,064), Boone (246), Braxton (13), Brooke (117), Cabell (876), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (651), Gilmer (48), Grant (163), Greenbrier (130), Hampshire (109), Hancock (151), Hardy (92), Harrison (423), Jackson (284), Jefferson (444), Kanawha (2,813), Lewis (40), Lincoln (182), Logan (632), Marion (297), Marshall (183), Mason (146), McDowell (91), Mercer (432), Mineral (175), Mingo (395), Monongalia (2,072), Monroe (151), Morgan (60), Nicholas (115), Ohio (378), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (612), Raleigh (546), Randolph (265), Ritchie (13), Roane (55), Summers (59), Taylor (150), Tucker (39), Tyler (16), Upshur (97), Wayne (414), Webster (8), Wetzel (62), Wirt (12), Wood (380) and Wyoming (127).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 360 active cases Friday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with patients’ ages ranging from 23 to 51. The county has reported a total of 728 cases, with 621 out of isolation and 22 deaths.
Statewide, there were 156,809 total cases as of 2 p.m. Friday, with 4,905 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 524. The new cases were a 73-year-old man and a 76-year-old man, both in hospital isolation, and a 24-year-old woman, 29-year-old man, 30-year-old woman, 38-year-old woman, 40-year-old woman, 55-year-old woman, 57-year-old man, 70-year-old man, 72-year-old woman, 73-year-old man, 76-year-old woman, 77-year-old woman, 81-year-old woman and 100-year-old woman, all isolating at home.
Statewide, there were 1,039 new cases reported, for a total of 70,727. Of the new cases, 151 were from children age 18 and younger and the youngest was 5 days old.
There were also six new deaths reported, for a total of 1,197. Among the deaths reported Friday was a 68-year-old man from Boyd County, which the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported Thursday.
More than 47,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Friday, for a total of 7,260,465, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 207,302 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.