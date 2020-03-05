BARBOURSVILLE — Students at Village of Barboursville Elementary School were treated to a lunch of UFOs — unidentified “frying” objects — Thursday afternoon as the county wrapped up its celebration of National School Breakfast Week with an “Out of this World”-themed breakfast for lunch.
Food service staff and county schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe donned alien-themed gear while serving the students to promote the importance of having a well-balanced breakfast each day.
“We celebrate every year with breakfast for lunch, because we do breakfast in the classroom, so there’s not the opportunity to really celebrate,” Rhonda McCoy, Cabell County director of food services, said. “So this way, we can do a theme. This year it’s ‘Out of this World,’ so it’s aliens, astronauts; we’ve got decorations. It’s a fun way to raise awareness, and I think the students have definitely noticed.”
According to McCoy, the district serves nearly 9,000 breakfasts to students each day for free.
West Virginia as a whole is also ranked the top performing state in the country in school breakfast participation.
Saxe said it’s important to champion that hard work from the food service staff, who cook the students’ breakfasts and lunches from scratch each day, and the relationships they’ve built with the kids.
“Being able to see our students, the smiles on their faces when they come through the meal line, and that they have this relationship already established with our staff, you can see how much they appreciate the work we are doing,” Saxe said. “It’s very rewarding for me to be able to experience it.”
Although Saxe may have received some strange looks from students, he said it’s always a good time visiting schools to celebrate School Breakfast Week.
“Running a school district from a superintendent’s point of view, a lot of it is hard decisions and complicated financial decisions, but there’s also a softer side. We can still be kids,” he said. “Being able to get into the schools and visit with students and our employees, it’s the best part of my job; it’s really where my heart is and where my passion is.”