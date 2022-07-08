HUNTINGTON — A group of West Virginia students learned about a piece of artwork that remembers those lost to a devastating disease.
Students from the Governor’s School for the Arts were part of a quilt ceremony for the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt on Thursday evening. Ten blocks, which are part of an iconic piece of gay art history, have been on display in Huntington in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery of the Visual Arts Center since last month. The gallery will have the display until July 30.
Jay Adams, who is an HIV care coordinator with the AIDS Task Force of the Upper Ohio Valley, spoke to the students about the creation and display of the quilt. He recalled memories of some of his friends who are featured on panels.
He said having the quilt blocks on display in Huntington means a lot to him because of the city’s recent experience with HIV outbreaks. He added that he hopes viewers see the display as a remembrance and an educational piece.
“I think it would please every person that’s on the quilt to know that they maybe helped prevent a new infection. I love to see panels of my friends on display,” he said.
The quilt was first unfolded in 1987 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., during the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. The quilt features more than 50,000 panels that remember people lost to AIDS or AIDS-related illness. Longtime San Francisco gay rights activist Cleve Jones conceived the idea of the quilt.
Jamie Platt, the gallery director, said the viewing was an opportunity to raise awareness with not only students but also the community.
“It’s been kind of dropped out of the conversation for a long time, but it’s still very much happening … It’s also a really important part of our history,” Platt said.
The Governor’s School for the Arts is underway on Marshall University’s campus. Current high school sophomores “who exhibit talent in the literary and performing and visual arts” are taught by professionals in their artistic fields, according to the program’s website.
Maribea Barnes-Marsano, who is the dean for the Governor’s School for the Arts, said the ceremony ties into a theme of collaboration that students have explored. They recently worked with the Huntington Museum of Art to create a mural to be displayed in Ritter Park.
“Our focus when we bring in artists is not only to bring in artists from various different regions of our state, but also to expose them … to a variety of concepts and disciplines. So every night, almost every night, we have a different presenter or different performance,” Barnes-Marsano said.