HUNTINGTON — Every student in Cabell County will have access to their own Apple device for use throughout the school year beginning next week.
Director of Communications Jedd Flowers said each school in the district has the new iPads and MacBook Pros in hand and staff is communicating with parents and families to distribute the devices, as well as provide necessary assistance before the start of school Sept. 8.
The move will make the county a “1-1” school district for the first time, and the contract with Apple cost about $3 million in CARES Act and Title I funding.
Because Cabell County opted for a blended and virtual re-entry plan, every student will be participating in at least three days of virtual learning with the new technology.
Both Huntington and Cabell Midland high schools have released pickup schedules for students to obtain their computers.
For Huntington High students, the pickup schedule is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, for incoming seniors; Wednesday, Sept. 2, for 11th-graders; Thursday, Sept. 3, for 10th-graders; and Friday, Sept. 4, for incoming freshmen.
Cabell Midland’s distribution shares the same dates, although times vary by last name of the student. The full schedule for those students can be found on the Cabell Midland High School Facebook page.
A parent or guardian must accompany each student to receive the device, unless they are 18 or older, and the use of face masks and other protocol will be required during pickup.
Parents or families with questions regarding how students will receive devices can contact their school for details.