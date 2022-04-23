ABOVE: Milton Middle School students learn about Israel during a multicultural fair on Friday at Milton Middle School. RIGHT: Erica Jude stamps a student’s “passport” during a multicultural fair on Friday at Milton Middle School.
MILTON — Milton Middle School students took to the skies Friday as they visited 10 countries in one day during the school’s Multicultural Fair.
Students spent April 22 learning about food, music, activities and more from countries around the world.
Guest speakers taught the students and staff about the cultures and daily life for people who live in Morocco, Saudi Arabia, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, the Philippines, Dominican Republic, Israel and Nigeria on Friday.
Students learned to say and write their names in other languages, changing their birth year to a lunar year with the Chinese calendar, what activities teens enjoy in other countries and more.
