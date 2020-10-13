Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Student Activities’ first socially distant paint-and-sip night had a festive Halloween feel.

The popular paint-and-sip crafting sessions allow participating students the opportunity to socialize while creating their own version of a predetermined paint design — this time, “Nightmare Before Christmas.” The painted scene from the Disney and Tim Burton movie featured animated characters Jack Skellington and Sally in front of a full moon.

No experience is necessary for the Student Activities’ painting events, though seating is extremely limited this fall due to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Physical distancing and mask wearing were required of participants.

Another session will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 14. Paint-and-sip events are free and open to current students.

