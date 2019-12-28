HUNTINGTON — People dusted off their dancing shoes and warded off the winter blues Friday during the winter Day of Dance intensive in Huntington.

Hosted by 4th Avenue Arts, a dance studio in Huntington, the event gave experienced dancers between the ages of 7 and 18 the opportunity to participate in a variety of classes taught by local faculty.

Faculty for the event were Jessica Lynn Fox and Rachel Lykins teaching ballet; Leah Turley teaching an “Acting for the Dancer” workshop; McKenzie Lambiotte teaching contemporary technique; and Nikki Jervis teaching Pilates and somatic studies.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.