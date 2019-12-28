HUNTINGTON — People dusted off their dancing shoes and warded off the winter blues Friday during the winter Day of Dance intensive in Huntington.
Hosted by 4th Avenue Arts, a dance studio in Huntington, the event gave experienced dancers between the ages of 7 and 18 the opportunity to participate in a variety of classes taught by local faculty.
Faculty for the event were Jessica Lynn Fox and Rachel Lykins teaching ballet; Leah Turley teaching an “Acting for the Dancer” workshop; McKenzie Lambiotte teaching contemporary technique; and Nikki Jervis teaching Pilates and somatic studies.