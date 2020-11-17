IRONTON — It would cost an estimated $26 million to build a new, 200-bed Lawrence County Jail, according to a jail survey by a Chicago firm.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners paid $60,000 last year to HDR to give an estimate on a jail assessment needs for the next 25 to 30 years. The same firm is overseeing a new Franklin County jail in Columbus.
The current 52-bed jail built in 1972 has been cited for a number of deficiencies by the state. Ohio jail inspectors recommend the jail hold only 27 prisoners. There were 63 prisoners housed in the jail across South 5th Street from the Lawrence County Courthouse, according to Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
The jail study said it would take some 38-43 employees in a new jail, far above the 17 employees and two cooks currently working at the jail.
“We desperately need a new jail,” Lawless said Monday. “We wouldn’t be able to do it without help from Columbus. Hiring some 40 people to operate it would be hugely expensive. It would be a massive undertaking.”
Commission President DeAnna Holliday said the county currently is “drowning in COVID. We are still early in the process. It is too early to give a definitive direction for it.”
A number of offices in the courthouse closed last week due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Anyone wanting to visit the courthouse has to contact an office via phone or email to get through security protocols. The temperatures of any visitors also are checked before entry.
However, the county needed the jail assessment study to apply for state funds, she said.
While state funds currently aren’t available to help with jail construction, they could be available in 2021, Holliday said.
The jail study said the county needs a 200-bed jail with the ability to expand to 250 beds to serve the county’s needs. The study shows the existing jail doesn’t meet existing state standards in a number of areas including lack of a secure visitation area, lack of single-occupancy cells, lack of an exercise area, lack of program areas, lack of mental health beds and lack of medical beds.
The jail also has poor plumbing, an outdated HVAC system and poor lighting, according to the study.
Even a smaller, 150-bed jail would cost $19.5 million, according to the study.