HUNTINGTON — For years, the Huntington area battled the opioid crisis and became known as “ground zero” of the epidemic until it was able to get a grasp on the problem and become known instead as the “City of Solutions.”
How did the shift happen?
A recently released study of the crisis and its response shows attitude changes by political, health and university leadership led to collaboration among recovery and medical organizations.
That then resulted in the possibility of real-time data collection with regard to the opioid epidemic, and an increase in the number of referrals of people living with substance use disorder to treatment. That correlated with a two-year drop in overdose deaths recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The study, Building the City of Solutions Evaluating the Addiction Crisis Response in Huntington/Cabell County WV, was made with funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Association of County and City Health Officials, the Division of Addiction Sciences within the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University.
A difference in leadership starts discussion
The first signs of an opioid crisis appeared in Huntington around 2005, and it continued to build with no end in sight. While headway was made between 2016-19, any ground gained was lost when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
But how were gains made in the first place?
Dr. Todd Davies, associate director of research and development in the Division of Addiction Sciences at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, said to figure that out, the study had to look back at two traumatic events in Huntington’s history — the 2005 prom murders and the 2016 overdoses.
The prom murders, assumed to be the result of drug activity in some capacity, could have been a turning point for the early start of the opioid crisis, but with community leadership sweeping any notion of drug problems under the rug, there was no way to build successful and cumulative collaborations, the study showed.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams asked the community for a unified prayer at 11:05 a.m. Sept. 7, 2014. When testifying at an opioid trial over the summer, Williams said this was the moment he decided Huntington had to embrace being a “City of Solutions” rather than the opioid capital of the world.
The city had been bombarded in the seven years prior with millions of prescription opioid pills before the number being shipped drastically decreased, forcing users to move to illicit street drugs, like heroin, and later fentanyl.
The community was able to find common ground on something they could agree on: Babies born with prenatal exposure to drugs needed help. It wasn’t until two years later, in August 2016, that the impact of the epidemic was truly felt by the entire community when 26 people overdosed in Huntington within a four-hour time frame.
“So ‘you need to do something’ turned into ‘we need to do something’ turned into ‘what can I do?’” Davies said. “And had that leadership structure not been in place, the community response would not have happened.”
After that day, the response became focused on improving access to care and building collaboration on top of the foundation that started in 2005.
Collaborations, listening to all sides leads to success
Davies said his department interviewed administrators, frontline workers and people living with opioid use disorder.
“There were a lot of differences in terms of how you were connected to the substance use disorder. So not everybody saw things the same way,” he said. “So, how do you get the three very different viewpoints together?”
In the end, they agreed collaboration, community buy-in and client-centered approach are what has made the local response to the epidemic effective.
A natural, fluid environment of collaboration was created on its own by people who just wanted to better their community. By collaborating, they could communicate and they were able to create their own comprehensive data system created by a team of people.
The point of creating the system was to tell the story of the community, Davies said.
“We were just expecting all of the data that went to the state and all the data that went to the various federal agencies to tell our story. And they weren’t,” he said.
With their own data systems they were able to see 30 referrals to treatment a month was average. As the harm reduction program, QRT and more collaborations formed and community buy-in happened, it grew to 250 to 300. From that, overdoses decreased.
Only about 40% of opioid users actually initiated treatment, but by 2019, almost 1,800 had gotten into treatment — about 10 times the number recorded before the August 2016 overdoses.
The model is achievable by any community, Davies said. First, the community must admit there is a problem, empower its existing resources, create an environment of collaboration, treat patients as humans, focus attention on family recovery, control the message and watch out for compassion fatigue.
Davies said while some might think that’s just typical Appalachian culture, he said Charleston and other communities across Appalachia have not had the same results.
“They didn’t have the same kind of reaction, because they didn’t have the same kind of referral to treatment,” he said.
How a city collaborates
Davies said the study showed there was a desire between agencies to be collaborative, but there wasn’t a “hub and spoke” model or director. It just happened naturally.
But before 2014 there was a lot of disagreement over what treatments would be used, and there was stigma against substance use disorder.
Even after Huntington’s leadership started looking for answers, community buy-in was lacking, so officials instead focused on adopting practices from other communities, such as the county drug courts and harm reduction programs, while a sustainable recovery infrastructure was built.
To build that collection and analysis of real-time data to convince state and federal agencies and leaders of the critical nature of the crisis was important. Without the data, no one believed Huntington had it worse than anyone else.
“There wasn’t the support; there was a lot of negative news,” he said. “And so we kind of had to do things on our own.”
It wasn’t about creating a bunch of new stuff, it was about building the environment of collaboration to make it all work. From that grew PROACT, Project Hope and others across the community.
After leadership and collaboration was found, fighting stigma became a barrier. Davies said two things have helped with that — education and combating negative media.
Three women — Amy Saunders, Dr. Lyn O’Connell and Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader — led the education effort.
“It made people understand addiction better, and those few people just making a public nuisance of themselves and talking about why it is a problem (made the difference),” he said. “It wasn’t a huge effort. It was just a lot of effort by a few people.”
Even more complex was trying to counteract negative media. In 2017, 4% of media internationally that referenced substance use disorder mentioned Huntington or Cabell County.
“We were getting hammered. And we were getting just just hammered, but the PR groups, the chamber, the city, the university and everybody got together and started vetting who got to do stories and who got access,” he said.
Still left to be addressed are the generational issue, prevention and long-term consequences of the opioid epidemic. Studies researching those points are expected to be released in the future.