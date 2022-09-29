The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Editor’s note: This is an installment in a series of articles highlighting resources in the Huntington area dedicated to ending the opioid crisis as part of National Recovery Month. National Recovery Month was started in 1989 to bring awareness to the crisis and efforts to combat it.

HUNTINGTON — While other recovery resources want to help people actively using substances get sober, Healthy Connections wants to stop the opioid crisis with the next generation by building healthier families.

