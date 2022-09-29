Editor’s note: This is an installment in a series of articles highlighting resources in the Huntington area dedicated to ending the opioid crisis as part of National Recovery Month. National Recovery Month was started in 1989 to bring awareness to the crisis and efforts to combat it.
HUNTINGTON — While other recovery resources want to help people actively using substances get sober, Healthy Connections wants to stop the opioid crisis with the next generation by building healthier families.
Healthy Connections serves postpartum clients who have used substances during pregnancy, up to two years postpartum, as well as caregivers of children as old as 5 who were exposed to substances prenatally.
Healthy Connections Director Jennifer Mills Price, Psy.D., said the initiative of Marshall Health’s addiction medicine services is a coalition with around 25 agencies that work with families of young children affected by substance use disorder.
The coalition involves people from the medical field, the school system, human and social services and beyond who have the common goal of supporting a family as it navigates substance use and recovery.
Mills Price said each group has historically operated within its own silos, but realized they were all seeing the same thing.
“We have this common interest of being better able to help the families that we work with in these different contexts,” she said. “And really, it’s only by sharing resources and helping each other to be more competitive for funding that we’re able to tackle this as a community.”
The need for these healthy connections was highlighted last week during a Huntington conference dubbed “The Kids Aren’t Alright: A Call to Action.”
During the event, Dr. Todd Davies, associate director of research and development in the Division of Addiction Sciences at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, presented research showing local children are experiencing trauma at a higher rate than previously believed, which leads to a higher chance of that person having medical issues in adulthood.
The coalition sees a lot of parents who were abused or neglected themselves, Mills Price said. Due to the intergenerational trauma, the families don’t have the social support structures others take for granted. By providing that support and resources, Healthy Connections gives children an opportunity to grow up in a stable home.
With support, the children can learn how to cope with difficult situations and emotions, setting them up for a better life.
Mills Price was most proud of the Healthy Connections Family Navigation Service, which was birthed from the coalition.
The service is housed under Marshall Health and has a team of navigators to provide case management to pregnant women with substance use disorder, or a caregiver with a child diagnosed with prenatal substance exposure under the age of 5.
Healthy Connections also has full-time recovery support specialists and helps parents navigate different social systems in which they are embedded. The family navigators help them work through medical, legal, economic needs and beyond, setting the family up for success before children enter school.
Before the coalition was built, community leaders had little knowledge of how they could effectively help these families, Mills Price said. That barrier has since come down.
“Now they know that they can complete a warm handoff to one of our specially trained and supervised navigators,” she said. “And that that person will know what to do to help the family based on their unique needs.”
Mills Price said the earliest someone enters the Marshall Health system with a substance use disorder would be the Maternal Addiction Recovery Center. At this point, a relationship is established with a navigator to give education and support to a pregnant patient before the child is born.
In looking toward the future, Mills Price said Marshall Health is working with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services on a pilot program to offer pregnant people wraparound services. The program will make more services billable to insurance, rather than the services being grant funding, money that can quickly dwindle.
“This is a new program. It’s something that we hope is going to make the services sustaining and accessible to any mother that has a history of substance use disorder who becomes pregnant,” she said.
Mills Price believes progress has been made in breaking down the negative stigma around substance use disorder and Huntington has the best recovery culture in the area, but there’s still work to be done.
“I feel there’s a certain disproportionate amount of stigma, especially for pregnant women with substance use disorder and also families where both parents have substance use disorder,” she said.
For now, Mills Price said the coalition has learned along the way the importance of communication, finding common ground to support each other in whatever it needs to make a positive impact on a family.
“I hope by doing that, in five to 10 years, any family that is experiencing a substance use-related crisis, no matter what part of the community that they are in, will be able to get all the services they need in a really quick, smooth and effective way,” she said.