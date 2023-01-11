CHARLESTON — A pilot project to address the abundance of dilapidated and abandoned structures in West Virginia has found success and identified $70 million worth of buildings waiting for demolition.
In 2021, the West Virginia Legislature created the Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program, which is overseen by the state Department of Environmental Protection. The following year, the program was funded with $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act money.
The move came after West Virginia University’s Legal Education to Address Abandoned and Neglected Properties found as many as 1 in 16 properties in the state are vacant or abandoned and would cost $550 million to address. Residential property alone would cost as much as $300 million to tear down.
During Sunday’s meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Commission on Economic Development at the Capitol, Ed Maguire, an environmental advocate for the DEP, said before the funding came last year, the DEP worked to research the problem. The department found a lot of work being done on local levels was being limited by the lack of financial resources.
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, chair of the commission, said it was obvious to the legislators dilapidated properties were not being torn down because there was a lack of funding at the local level. The point of the pilot project was to find solutions for the state that wouldn’t be restricted by county or city boundaries.
“We now have a model in place. It’s workable and has been discussed. There’s an awful lot of issues that need to be worked through, but there’s plenty of time to work through that,” he said.
Maguire said to gather data and information, a questionnaire was sent in September 2021 to 230 incorporated municipalities and counties in the state, but the DEP received only 81 responses. Of those 81 responses, 31 governments have a formal program.
With the pilot project and $10 million greenlit at the end of the 2022 legislative session, the program focused on 21 of the responding communities. Maguire said these communities already had all the components and tools in place the DEP saw as the benchmark.
After summer meetings and discussions with those communities, the pilot program launched in September as the first house came down in Mercer County. As of Jan. 6, the DEP has sent reimbursement for the teardown of 57 structures, Maguire said.
“It’s a lot of fun to do this when you go out in these communities,” he said. “We’re dealing with a bunch of ugly, ugly structures and a bunch of smiling faces. These people wanted to do this, and it probably gave them an opportunity to do it.”
Once communities get started, they have a year to spend the grant money, Maguire said. Only seven of the 21 communities are active, with the other 14 working “diligently” to get started. Five of those programs will be added soon, he said.
Maguire stressed the importance of expanding the program to better address issues within and assist smaller, unincorporated and rural areas to “spread the wealth” and make sure they are not ignored.
For areas with large requests, caps were placed so the funds could be spread wider. Logan County identified 309 structures to be torn down but was awarded $1.5 million which will take care of about half of the list. Mercer County identified 1,000 structures with an average cost of $7,000 to demolish, but it did not receive the money to wipe out its list.
A match is not required, and the local governments can contribute their own funds to their needs, as well. Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, said she supports the program, but she worries the project will be looked at as an open bank.
“(I hope) DEP is not going to these municipalities and counties and saying just go to the state because they’re going to keep paying for this,” she said. “Because we’ve already spent all the money.”
Maguire said the program was developed without legislative funding. While it was blessed with $10 million to activate it, the program will find a way to continue, whether that money be on a state or federal level.
“We might become the facilitator. We’ve told them that we’re not looking to create a new bus or drive a bus over them. We’re looking to help them put gas in the bus,” he said. “The key to this project has been we’re letting the communities drive this. That’s worked out thus far.”
Swope said information is being placed into a database to help make a data-driven analysis of the situation. As data is collected, it gives the DEP a better idea of where the money should be spent and gives legislators a clearer picture of the problem at hand.
A second questionnaire was sent in December 2022. With word of the program out, the second questionnaire resulted in a bigger response, with requests up to $60 million already being made. Maguire expects that number could triple by the end of this round.
With Gov. Jim Justice recently announcing he would seek a flat budget during the 2023 legislative session and COVID-19 money dwindling, Maguire worries what is next for the program.
“Not surprising, more and more communities are interested,” he said. “We’ve told them early on, and it’s been our opinion, that this is not a one and done. We’ve got to find a way to perpetuate this for several years.”