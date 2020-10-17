Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — A suicide prevention awareness event set to take place at the Huntington Mall this weekend will be virtual due to Cabell County’s stay-at-home advisory, which was issued Thursday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention West Virginia Chapter said people will not meet in person for the “Tour of Hope” planned as part of the Huntington Out of the Darkness Experience on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Huntington Mall.

Participants will be able to view the Walk Welcome and Honor Color Ceremony on the Huntington Out of the Darkness event page at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

