Maggie, right, plays a game of Jenga with 9-year-old Jayden and 8-year-old Riley as families play at April Dawn Park as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District partners with New Heights Church and River Valley Church to host Kids to Parks Day on Saturday in Milton.
Children run through a splash pad as families play at April Dawn Park as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District partners with New Heights Church and River Valley Church to host Kids to Parks Day on Saturday in Milton.
MILTON — People played and grilled hot dogs Saturday at April Dawn Park in Milton to kick off summer park events and celebrate the National Park Trust’s annual Kids to Parks Day.
Kids to Parks Day is designed to connect children and families with their local, state and national parks to attract new park advocates and enjoy some fresh air. The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District has celebrated the day since 2015 with various activities but decided to provide a free-play event this year.
“We want kids and families to know what we have to offer, enjoy our parks and get outside and play,” said Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent for the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.
Patrick said she likes to host events at all 17 parks the district offers, as many don’t get as much recognition as others.
“We have lots of great neighborhood parks. When you talk about the Park District, everybody thinks of our flagship park, Ritter, which is a beautiful, wonderful park, but we have so many other parks to offer, too,” Patrick said.
Dozens of children of all ages ran between April Dawn Park’s playground to the event’s yard games of giant checkers, Connect Four, cornhole, a 6-foot soccer ball and inflatables. Sensory activities like chalk and bubbles were also provided.
The park’s splash pad opened just in time for the annual event, and children took turns dunking adults in a dunk booth.
One Milton couple hopes the event’s success will lead to a new pool in the community. Ken and Kathy Mercer grew up in the town, and they both miss the community pool.
“During the summer, you’ll see a line of parents all around here at the splash pad in the park. I really hope people consider bringing the pool back,” Kathy Mercer said.
The Mercers brought their children and five grandchildren — ranging in age from 4 to 11, who were in town for a visit — to the park event.
“It’s such a nice day, and it’s something to do with the kids that is local,” Kathy Mercer said. “We love this area, and we love supporting the people in it. This is our home.”
New Heights Church of Milton and River Valley Church partnered with the district during the event.
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts events throughout the summer. For more information, visit www.ghprd.org.
