HUNTINGTON — School is out, and Cabell County students and staff said they are excited for summer break and looking forward to some summer opportunities.
"As we bring this anything-but-normal school year to a close, I am tremendously proud of all of our students for their hard work and commitment to learning to their fullest potential," Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. "And I appreciate the hard work and dedication of all of our Cabell County school employees in making sure that our students are successful."
Saxe said he was happy to have students back in the classroom this school year and he looks forward to the variety of summer programs starting over the next few weeks.
Information regarding summer programs can be found at the Cabell County Schools website, and Saxe said there are still some opportunities for students to sign up.
Marley Weir, 13, finished seventh grade Friday and said she was a little sad because she will not get to see her friends as often. Despite this, Weir said she is going to spend her summer working hard.
"I’m going to have more time to make money and I want to get a new bike," she said. "I help my friend’s dad mow lawns, so I want to be able to have and ride it before starting eighth grade."
Milton Middle School Principal Curt Mann said he was grateful the school year felt more normal than the previous year, and he was proud of all academic, artistic and athletic achievements students met during the year.
Mann said staff will miss the students while they are gone, but they will be happy to have them back in a few months.
"End-of-the-year stuff is always bittersweet," he said. "We have great kids here, so yes, we are ready to take a break but at the same time, we hate to see all of them go."
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
