Summer feeding program offered to those 60 and older
BUFFALO, W.Va. — Putnam County Aging Program Inc. and the Buffalo Senior Center will participate in the Senior Summer Feeding Program, through which eligible individuals can drop by the Buffalo Senior Center, 48 Wright’s Lane in Buffalo, West Virginia, on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and pick up a box of five shelf-stable meals.
Meal boxes contain a variety of canned food items (soup, chili, ravioli, etc), crackers, juices, cupped fruits and dry milk. The boxes have a shelf life of approximately six months and do not need to be refrigerated.
All individuals aged 60 and older and their household members, regardless of age, are eligible as long as they are not already receiving a meal through the agency or another similar program. There are no income guidelines. Individuals interested in participating should drive up to the Buffalo Senior Center on Tuesdays during the designated time and staff will bring one box for each household member out to your vehicle.
This program will be available every Tuesday through the end of summer. Anyone with questions should contact the Buffalo Senior Center at 304-937-3352.