IRONTON — Though the calendar doesn't yet say "summer," the weather does, which continues to bring people out into nature for recreation and relaxation. 

On Wednesday, visitors explored the Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area in Lawrence County, Ohio — taking turns climbing rocks, kayaking, hiking or simply enjoying the sunshine and quiet.

The Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area is part of the Wayne National Forest's developed recreation site. 

Visitors can enjoy its 143-acre lake, beach and swim area and picnic areas, as well as opportunities for fishing, boating and more outdoor activities.

