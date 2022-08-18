Darrell Henderson crosses the stage with his daughter, Nova, during Cabell County Schools’ fourth annual Summer Graduation Commencement Ceremony on Thursday at the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe congratulates graduates during Cabell County Schools’ fourth annual Summer Graduation Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.
Darrell Henderson crosses the stage with his daughter, Nova, during Cabell County Schools’ fourth annual Summer Graduation Commencement Ceremony on Thursday at the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe congratulates graduates during Cabell County Schools’ fourth annual Summer Graduation Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Twenty-one students celebrated Thursday evening as they officially graduated from Cabell County high schools.
Summer graduates from Cabell Midland High School and Huntington High School were recognized during the fourth annual summer graduation ceremony. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams told the new graduates to dream big and to keep setting the bar higher as they go through life.
“Commit. Set your goals high,” he said. “What’s your dream? What is it that you aspire to do? … Dream big.”
Williams told the students to never limit themselves or let others limit them, and to remember there will always be someone around to be supportive when they need it.
He also said even if they fall, they should keep going.
“Understand this: When you stumble — and you will — get up. Get up. Failure is not fatal, and it’s never final,” he said.
Darrell Henderson II, 18, graduated Thursday and said amazement and relief washed over him as he walked across the stage to get his diploma.
Henderson carried his daughter, Nova, with him to accept his diploma, and said he was proud of himself for putting in the hard work to finish school and take care of his family.
“It felt good that I had one more shot to walk across the stage, and I wanted to make it count,” he said. “So this summer, I put my head down. I went to work. As soon as I got home from work, I did my schoolwork and took care of my baby. I’m proud of myself.”
Donald Johnson, 17, said he appreciated Cabell County offering a summer graduation option so he did not have to repeat his senior year.
Johnson said the best part of the evening was accepting his diploma and knowing he is done with high school, and he’s going to take time to decide his interests and path for the future.
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said offering summer graduation is one of the most meaningful events of the year because the graduates push themselves to finish their high school careers, all for different reasons.
Saxe said it is important for students to have the chance to finish or make up their courses during the summer school program, but having a physical graduation ceremony gives them a chance to show off their accomplishments just like classmates during May graduation ceremonies.
“What’s also important is making sure that we have the ceremony so that they have the same experience that their classmates had in May,” he said. “To be able to walk across the stage, to be able to wear that cap and gown, to be able to hear their school’s alma mater being played — that experience is really the capstone that showcases their accomplishment, and that’s why it’s so important to do this event.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.