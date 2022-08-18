The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Twenty-one students celebrated Thursday evening as they officially graduated from Cabell County high schools.

Summer graduates from Cabell Midland High School and Huntington High School were recognized during the fourth annual summer graduation ceremony. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams told the new graduates to dream big and to keep setting the bar higher as they go through life.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

