ASHLAND — People can celebrate the Fourth of July with entertainment, food, a carnival and fireworks during this weekend’s Summer Motion in Ashland.
Four days of festivities kicked off Friday with the carnival, which is set up on 15th Street and Front Street and includes food vendors, inflatables, games and specialty booths. The carnival will be set up all weekend, with gates opening at 2 p.m. daily.
The event continues Saturday with a 10K and 5K run as well as a pickleball tournament. There will also be pro wrestling, and musical entertainment will feature Riley Clemmons at 7:30 p.m. and a 9 p.m. concert by Danny Gokey, who placed third on “American Idol” Season 8.
Sunday’s events include a musical performance by 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience at 7:30 p.m., followed by a 9 p.m. performance of Tommy DeCarlo of the band Boston.
Summer Motion wraps up Monday with musical performances by Filmore at 7 p.m., a patriotic tribute at 8 p.m. and a 9 p.m. performance by Russell Dickerson. Fireworks will cap off the weekend and are scheduled to begin at 10:15 p.m.
