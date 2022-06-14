The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

5d1aaa6538d92.image.jpg
Buy Now

Brothers Ethan Walker, 10, of Catlettsburg, from right, and Dylan Walker, 8, zip around on one of the carnival rides during 2019’s Summer Motion in Ashland.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

ASHLAND — Summer Motion is announcing its 33rd year lineup for Saturday-Monday, July 2-4. Events will take place on the Ashland Riverfront except for the 10K/5K Race and the Pickle Ball Tournament. Gates will open each day at 2 pm.

Saturday, July 2

Contemporary Christian

8 a.m., 10K/5K Race. Registration at 1701 Central Ave., Ashland.

8 a.m., Pickle Ball Tournament. Registration at Ashland Central Park Courts.

2 p.m., RJ’s Entertainment and Promotions presents Pro Wrestling

7:30 p.m., Riley Clemmons

9 p.m., Danny Gokey

Sunday, July 3

Classic Rock

7:30 p.m., 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

9 p.m., Tommy DeCarlo Singer of the band Boston, The Classic Hits of Boston

Monday, July 4

Country7 p.m., Filmore

8 p.m., Patriotic Tribute

9 p.m., Russell Dickerson

10:15 p.m., Fireworks show

Each day activities will include a carnival, food vendors, specialty booths, children’s inflatables and games. King’s Daughters will be on site each day from 2-5 p.m. offering free health screenings for blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.