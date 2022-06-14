Thunderstorms, some heavy in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. Record high temperatures expected. High around 95F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near an inch..
ASHLAND — Summer Motion is announcing its 33rd year lineup for Saturday-Monday, July 2-4. Events will take place on the Ashland Riverfront except for the 10K/5K Race and the Pickle Ball Tournament. Gates will open each day at 2 pm.
Saturday, July 2
Contemporary Christian
8 a.m., 10K/5K Race. Registration at 1701 Central Ave., Ashland.
8 a.m., Pickle Ball Tournament. Registration at Ashland Central Park Courts.
2 p.m., RJ’s Entertainment and Promotions presents Pro Wrestling
7:30 p.m., Riley Clemmons
9 p.m., Danny Gokey
Sunday, July 3
Classic Rock
7:30 p.m., 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
9 p.m., Tommy DeCarlo Singer of the band Boston, The Classic Hits of Boston
Monday, July 4
Country7 p.m., Filmore
8 p.m., Patriotic Tribute
9 p.m., Russell Dickerson
10:15 p.m., Fireworks show
Each day activities will include a carnival, food vendors, specialty booths, children’s inflatables and games. King’s Daughters will be on site each day from 2-5 p.m. offering free health screenings for blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure.
