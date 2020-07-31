Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — A socially distant summer series of fun events for children wrapped up this week with one final installment of delight for participants.

“The Magical World of GHPRD” presented a magic show Thursday morning, featuring Mister Norman the Magician.

The event was the finale of a summer-long Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District series. Other events had included a quidditch class, astronomy class, potions class, gem mining class and a fairy garden class.

All classes, which were limited to 20 participants and sold out in early June, met in Ritter Park.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.