HUNTINGTON — A socially distant summer series of fun events for children wrapped up this week with one final installment of delight for participants.
“The Magical World of GHPRD” presented a magic show Thursday morning, featuring Mister Norman the Magician.
The event was the finale of a summer-long Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District series. Other events had included a quidditch class, astronomy class, potions class, gem mining class and a fairy garden class.
All classes, which were limited to 20 participants and sold out in early June, met in Ritter Park.