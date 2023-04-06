CHARLESTON — The federal COVID-19 public health emergency is ending, and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will issue a final summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) for eligible students in West Virginia.
Eligible students are those who attended a West Virginia school that participates in the National School Lunch Program, were actively enrolled in the 2022-23 school year on May 15, 2023, and qualify for free or reduced-price meals. All students who attend a Community Eligibility Provision school and receive free or reduced-priced meals also qualify for P-EBT.
If a child attends a participating school and did not previously apply for free or reduced-price meals, or if a family’s household situation has changed and they may now qualify, visit www.schoolcafe.com or contact the local board of education for more information.
An eligibility letter will be mailed to each student who qualifies for Summer P-EBT. Qualified students will receive a one-time Summer P-EBT issuance of $120 to existing West Virginia P-EBT cards in June.
Only students new to the P-EBT program will be mailed a WV P-EBT card. If the card has been lost, a new card may be requested by calling 1-866-545-6502.
The DHHR received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue Summer P-EBT.
For additional information, visit the WV P-EBT website or call 1-866-545-6502.
