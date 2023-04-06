The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2020 0624 meals 01.jpg
Buy Now

A Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) card sent to families of eligible children is shown in 2020.

 Photo illustration by Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — The federal COVID-19 public health emergency is ending, and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will issue a final summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) for eligible students in West Virginia.

Eligible students are those who attended a West Virginia school that participates in the National School Lunch Program, were actively enrolled in the 2022-23 school year on May 15, 2023, and qualify for free or reduced-price meals. All students who attend a Community Eligibility Provision school and receive free or reduced-priced meals also qualify for P-EBT.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you