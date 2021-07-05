HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will hear an update on summer school during its Tuesday board meeting.
A presentation about summer school was attached to the Instruction and Leadership Services item on the board’s agenda ahead of the meeting.
In other business, the board will decide to or not to approve a contract between the school district and Apple for hardware and services. According to the agenda, the contract is worth $262,372.50. The funding source is Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II funds. Another item is a contractual agreement between the school district and The Developmental Therapy Center, Inc. for occupational and physical therapy services in the amount of $417,632.
The board is expected to hear an update on legal issues and may go into executive session. The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, in the Central Office board room at 2850 5th Ave., Huntington.