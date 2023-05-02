The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — James Marsh, the principal of Zela Elementary School in Nicholas County, was startled on Monday morning when he removed a lock from a dumpster outside the school and a black bear popped out.

Marsh said that a bear, most likely the same one, was seen climbing in and out of the dumpster several times, so he had a lock installed on it.

