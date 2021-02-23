The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Icicles located along a rocky hillside on Eighth Street Road begin to melt as the ice and snow from last week’s winter storms begin to thaw on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The sun was a welcomed visitor Tuesday for many in the Tri-State after more than 10 days of snow and ice, but some rain could put a damper on the spring-like temperatures as the weekend gets closer.

The National Weather Service in Charleston is projecting the area to receive anywhere from 1.5 to 2.25 inches of rain beginning Friday, with most of the accumulation forecast for Sunday night into early Monday, but it could be too soon to tell.

A representative for the National Weather Service said the area will enter into another wet period, this time without the snow and ice much of the region saw last week.

Scattered showers might be experienced in some areas early Wednesday afternoon, but the bulk of the rain isn’t expected to arrive until the weekend and likely won’t be a large enough system to cause any widespread flooding in the area, though creeks and streams could see a small rise in levels as what remains of the winter storms continues to melt.

The NWS will issue alerts as needed throughout the weekend but did not anticipate the need for such a warning early in the week.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

