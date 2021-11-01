HUNTINGTON — As Keith Gill started his Monday in Huntington, his morning stroll took him on his first visit to Joan C. Edwards Stadium and Cam Henderson Center.
Gill, the Sun Belt Conference commissioner, will grow well-accustomed to Marshall University’s athletics facilities in the future after welcoming the Thundering Herd as a new member of the league in a news conference at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington on Monday.
Marshall will join the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1, 2023, Gill said.
“With me standing here today, the Sun Belt got stronger,” Gill said. “Marshall is going to bring so much to our conference. We’re so excited to have you as a member of the Sun Belt. We just got a lot stronger today, and we thank you for that.”
There was plenty of excitement for all at the news conference Monday as Gill joined Marshall President Jerome Gilbert, President-elect Brad Smith and Interim Athletic Director Jeff O’Malley to discuss the move.
It comes after one of the most intense weeks in Marshall’s recent history.
Rumors of a potential move whirled last week, but O’Malley disputed them last Thursday during a regularly scheduled BOG meeting, saying the decision was not final and noting a meeting was scheduled to discuss it Friday.
Just an hour later on Thursday, the BOG elected Brad Smith as the university's next president, set to assume the role in 2022.
O’Malley, Smith, Gilbert and others met the next day to listen to four proposals for the future of the university’s athletic program, which landed the Herd in the Sun Belt.
Those included joining the Sun Belt Conference, staying in Conference USA, going back to the Mid-American Conference or having its sports teams go independent.
Smith said it became apparent during Friday’s meeting that there was only one choice for Marshall’s athletics future — a decision that was celebrated during Monday’s ceremony.
"John F. Kennedy once said, and I'll paraphrase, 'The sun doesn't always shine in West Virginia, but its people do,' " Smith said. "Wait until you see us shine as we join the Sun Belt Conference."
The timeline by which Marshall will make its transition to the Sun Belt Conference is not defined, as of now.
While the original timeline puts the move in place for the 2023-24 fiscal year, there is a chance it could happen sooner, as Gilbert pointed out in Monday morning's emergency Board of Governors meeting.
“If for any reason the transition could occur earlier, we could make an earlier transition from Conference USA to the Sun Belt,” he said. “We’ve had a number of very good discussions with (Sun Belt) Commissioner Keith Gill, and he and the institutions in the Sun Belt are very anxious for Marshall to join them.”
Chris Miller, chairman of the board's Athletic Committee, asked Monday what the costs of leaving would be. Gilbert said the school would be forfeiting any distributions of revenue for its remainder of time in Conference USA.
"There is an exit fee that is a forgoance of the revenue distribution this year and the next year, so those fees will be monies that we will not get from Conference USA — roughly, $3 million," Gilbert said.
If Marshall decides to leave in time for the 2022-23 season, O’Malley said there could be an increased cost for the early exit.
"The bylaws require a 14-month notice to get out of Conference USA so that, in essence, covers two years of distributions," O'Malley said. "Once you give notice, you cannot receive distributions, but you are also required to give that 14-month notice, so if you get out before that, it is going to require some negotiations."
The Sun Belt Conference is eager to have Marshall join, and showed as much by waiving a $2 million fee associated with joining the league.
"Marshall was an important part of what we hoped to do in conference realignment," Gill said. "We certainly didn't want money to get in the way. We are financially strong. It was not something that was necessarily critical for us, so helping them manage their transition was an easy choice for our presidents."
Marshall will have to pay $80,000 in annual dues to the Sun Belt Conference, but Gilbert said those fees are less than what the university has paid for Conference USA.
One more piece should complete the Sun Belt's framework on Tuesday as James Madison is expected to be granted permission by the Virginia General Assembly's Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission to move from FCS to FBS and join the Sun Belt as well.
With that move, the Sun Belt Conference would be the home of 14 football-playing schools, which are expected to separate into two divisions.
Marshall is expected to join Old Dominion, James Madison, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Georgia Southern in the East Division. Troy, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Arkansas State and Texas State are expected to be in the West Division.
Sun Belt Conference members UT-Arlington and Arkansas-Little Rock do not sponsor football.
Marshall has been a member of Conference USA for 16 years, and its exit leaves the conference with just five schools — FIU, Louisiana Tech, Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee and UTEP.
Marshall is the third team to leave Conference USA for the Sun Belt Conference within the week, joining Southern Miss and Old Dominion.
Conference USA has now lost nine teams in October, including Florida Atlantic, UTSA, North Texas, UAB, Rice and Charlotte, who all left for the American Athletic Conference. The league could also lose two more teams as Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee are reportedly in talks to join the Mid-American Conference, which could happen by the end of the week.