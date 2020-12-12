HUNTINGTON — Just two weeks before Christmas, thoughts of a snowy holiday were likely far from the minds of people enjoying bright sunshine and unseasonably warm weather in the area Friday.
Ritter Park in Huntington was bustling with children playing at the playground and families walking as they enjoyed temperatures that reached into the 60s during a time of year that typically sees daytime highs in the 40s.
The warmer-than-average weather is expected to continue for at least one more day, with the National Weather Service in Charleston predicting a cloudy, breezy Saturday featuring highs in the lower 60s.