Amaris Ewing, 5, of Huntington, spends time playing with colored rice as Cabell County Schools and United Way of the River Cities present Super Saturday on Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
David Rispress, 6, of Huntington, plays with a microscope from Forest Adventure Co-Op as Cabell County Schools and United Way of the River Cities present Super Saturday on Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Caleb VanWinkle, 10, of South Point, Ohio, wins a bike from the prize table as Cabell County Schools and United Way of the River Cities present Super Saturday on Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — This weekend, Mountain Health Arena welcomes the return of Super Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., inviting children and parents alike for an educational and fun experience.
United Way of the River Cities Director of Education Initiatives Lena Burdette said the day will be filled with informational and exciting activities for Cabell County children preparing to go into pre-Kindergarten and kindergarten.
“We are bringing together a long list of organizations and businesses that work with young children and their families for school readiness,” Burdette said. “That could be physical health or academic health, but it’s for helping young children with development and getting ready for school.”
The event, organized by United Way, is made up of more than 20 organizations providing information to parents on steps tips for transitioning their students into schools, while also offering activities for the kids to enjoy, Burdette said.
Among the organizations set to attend Super Saturday are Huntington Children’s Museum, Aetna Better Health of West Virginia, Lily’s Place and Play It Forward Inc.
Play It Forward Inc. manager Samantha Adkins said she’ll be attending Super Saturday for the first time, and she looks forward to connecting with families and informing them how Play It Forward collects and redistributes athletic gear to give all students a chance to play sports.
Adkins said she’s focusing on how play is the work of a young child, meaning making play safe, fun and educational for kids.
Adkins also said Super Saturday is a chance for her and other parents to connect with other organizations focused on helping children in different ways.
“I just think it’s a really good opportunity to make contacts who kind of have the same goal to give back to the community through our children,” she said. “Whether it’s clothes, a jacket or even sports equipment, it’s good to have partners that can reach out to you with needs.”
Cabell and Wayne County schools will also be enrolling students in pre-Kindergarten and kindergarten during the event and can share information with parents about documentation and what to expect.
Cabell County Schools Community and Family Engagement Coordinator Ashley Stephens said she is excited for Super Saturday and to be surrounded by local organizations that are committed to their community.
With pre-Kindergarten being offered universally throughout West Virginia but not required to enter kindergarten, Stephens said some parents may question what the benefits are to enrolling a child in pre-Kindergarten.
While students may not be learning how to read or do math in pre-Kindergarten, Stephens said there are positive social skills that can be developed.
“I think sometimes benefits are not in the areas that as parents we think of school. We think like you go to school to learn to read and write and excel academically, so why would you need pre-K?” Stephens said. “But it’s great for the social aspect, and for learning, even how to eat lunch when your mom’s not there or how to zip your jacket or how to be in a group and know how to interact with other people so you can avoid conflict or make friends.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
