BARBOURSVILLE - The final push is here for back-to-school shopping, and the Huntington Mall aims to help local families, with stores offering sales and promotions this weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, from noon to 4 p.m., the mall will host "Super Saturday," featuring Captain America and the Black Panther in Center Court.

Free events as part of "Super Saturday" include a meet-and-greet with the two Avengers, a Captain America bouncy house, face painting, temporary tattoos, make your own mask/shield, selfie station photo booth, and Avengers trivia to win tickets to The Wilds. Those who come dressed as superheroes will have a chance to win a mall gift card.

For more information, call 304-733-0492 or visit HuntingtonMall.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.