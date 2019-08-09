BARBOURSVILLE - The final push is here for back-to-school shopping, and the Huntington Mall aims to help local families, with stores offering sales and promotions this weekend.
On Saturday, Aug. 10, from noon to 4 p.m., the mall will host "Super Saturday," featuring Captain America and the Black Panther in Center Court.
Free events as part of "Super Saturday" include a meet-and-greet with the two Avengers, a Captain America bouncy house, face painting, temporary tattoos, make your own mask/shield, selfie station photo booth, and Avengers trivia to win tickets to The Wilds. Those who come dressed as superheroes will have a chance to win a mall gift card.
For more information, call 304-733-0492 or visit HuntingtonMall.com.