Jerry Young, of Charleston, right, decides on what to include on his cheese board with help from Devyn Messinger, online food hub manager for The Wild Ramp, during a Valentine's Day charcuterie board class on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at The Wild Ramp in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Those looking to snack with their sweetie on Valentine’s Day got the opportunity to participate in a create-your-own charcuterie board class at The Wild Ramp on Monday.
Each board included two cured meats from North Country charcuterie, one specialty cheese, one local cheese from The Wild Ramp producers, a few accompaniments such as nuts, chocolate or pickles, a sweet condiment such as jam or honey, and a savory condiment such as mustard or roasted vegetable relish. The board was finished off with crackers and a piece of Panforte.
Since Monday was Valentine’s Day, the charcuterie also included chocolates and truffles, as well as a suggested local wine pairing.
