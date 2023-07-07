Jennifer Stapleton-Mahan, of Lawrence County, Ohio, holds her five-day-old infant Sophia Haas while meeting the employees from Central Window Cleaning at Cabell Huntington Hospital's outdoor playground on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Huntington.
Superheroes visited pediatric patients and their families at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital on Friday. Employees from High Access/Central Window Cleaning, a Cleveland-based company, wore their favorite superhero suits and cleaned windows while patients and staff watched from inside.
Iron Man waves goodbye to the children at Cabell Huntington Hospital's outdoor playground as employees from Central Window Cleaning wear superhero costumes while cleaning windows at the hospital on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Huntington.
Black Panther greets a group of children at Cabell Huntington Hospital's outdoor playground as employees from Central Window Cleaning wear superhero costumes while cleaning windows at the hospital on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Courtesy of Cabell Huntington Hospital
Courtesy of Cabell Huntington Hospital
Child life coordinator Abbi Watts speaks with the employees from Central Window Cleaning at Cabell Huntington Hospital's outdoor playground on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Black Panther greets a group of children at Cabell Huntington Hospital's outdoor playground as employees from Central Window Cleaning wear superhero costumes while cleaning windows at the hospital on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Superheroes were spotted at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital on Friday when employees from High Access/Central Window Cleaning, a Cleveland-based company, wore their favorite superhero suits and cleaned windows while pediatric patients watched from inside.
Special guests Batman, Black Panther, Iron Man, Shuri, Spider-Man, Thor and Superman visited those inside the hospital, while other superheroes rappelled down the outside of the building to wave to patients from their windows. The superheroes also visited the hospital’s outdoor playground for arts and crafts with patients, staff and their families.
