The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Superheroes were spotted at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital on Friday when employees from High Access/Central Window Cleaning, a Cleveland-based company, wore their favorite superhero suits and cleaned windows while pediatric patients watched from inside.

Special guests Batman, Black Panther, Iron Man, Shuri, Spider-Man, Thor and Superman visited those inside the hospital, while other superheroes rappelled down the outside of the building to wave to patients from their windows. The superheroes also visited the hospital’s outdoor playground for arts and crafts with patients, staff and their families.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you