HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Board of Education members on Tuesday could vote to approve a new contract for Superintendent Ryan Saxe, and they could discuss a plan for students’ return to in-person learning.
Following several meetings behind closed doors for contract discussions and negotiations, the decision would be made in a public vote, if it is voted on at all. It is possible the contract won’t go up for vote even though it is listed on the agenda, communications director Jedd Flowers said.
Approval would would mean a new four-year term for Saxe beginning July 1, 2021 — his second contract with the district after his initial hiring in 2017.
Additionally, the board is expected to hear a presentation from Chief Health Officer Dr. Andrea Lauffer concerning a safe return to in-person instruction for students. Board members are expected to discuss a plan during the meeting but likely will not take any action Tuesday evening.
The meeting is open to public attendance. To comply with the indoor face covering requirement executive order issued by Gov. Jim Justice, anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering.
Members of the public also can choose to attend the meeting via teleconference. To join the meeting, call 304-553-7794 and enter access code 729 904 83#.