HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said there are no plans to shorten the school year, even after a federal disaster declaration approved by President Joe Biden would have allowed the district to do so.
On May 13, Biden approved a disaster declaration for Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia following a series of severe winter storms that caused widespread power and internet outages in the region.
Due to the federal declaration, a West Virginia Department of Education policy would have allowed those counties the option to not make up the instructional days that were missed because of the storm.
However, Saxe said he believes those days in the school building are of high value for Cabell students and does not plan to make a formal recommendation to amend the school calendar for the end of this year.
“We still have to provide services to our students,” Saxe said. “We’re in post-pandemic recovery, and we need to make sure we’re providing high-quality instruction opportunities for our students. We’ve missed a lot of instructional days because of the pandemic, the ice storms and flooding, and it’s very important to keep (in place) what we said we were going to do.”
The board voted in March to extend the school year to June 10 for students, using five out-of-school environment days and adding two makeup days to the calendar, keeping students until June 10 and staff until June 11.
Saxe said changing the calendar this late in the year would be a bad look and could put some families in difficult situations.
Some parents disagreed with the decision and were hopeful for an early end to the school year as state testing wraps up this week in Cabell County.
“Our teachers and kids have adapted to so many changes this year. A little longer of a summer break would be so welcome. The state assessment tests are done and there’s not much work being done anyway,” Martina Bills said.
Others seemed to have sympathy for those in charge of making the decisions, claiming that the reactions of some have been the opposite of what they were fighting for just a couple months ago.
“I really feel bad for Mr. Saxe. The same people who were pressuring to send their kids back to school five days a week (are now) wanting him to let them out early,” Allison Godbey said.
Saxe said after talking with the state Department of Education, which made no formal recommendation, he feels continuing with the plan that had been approved by board members was the most appropriate course of action.
“This declaration was made very, very late in the game. We are nearing the end of the school year. … Putting that change on families at the last minute is really not the fair thing to do,” Saxe said.
The decision does not affect senior students, whose last day was Tuesday. Graduation is scheduled next week for Cabell Midland High School (Thursday, May 27) and Huntington High School (Friday, May 28), both at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.