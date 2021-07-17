MILTON — People driving in Milton on Saturday were eager to roll down their windows and donate to a local family.
Firefighters stood in the city’s streets to collect donations for the family of Avery Sweat, a 7-year-old girl who is in need of a heart transplant. She has been receiving treatment in Columbus, Ohio.
Avery and her parents, Jeremy and Ginger Sweat, live in Milton.
The fundraiser was part of a day full of events geared toward raising money for the Sweat family, with the activities organized by the American Legion Riders of American Legion Post 139 in Milton. In addition to the boot drive, people could attend a spaghetti dinner and watch concerts featuring The Ages Band and The Mello Fellows. There were also auctions and raffles throughout the evening.
Proceeds from the day’s activities will be given to the Sweat family to help cover their living expenses and lost income incurred by Avery’s diagnosis and care.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family at https://gf.me/v/c/hh2y/avery-sweat-7-went-into-heart-failure-needs-help.