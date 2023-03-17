The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Gov. Jim Justice said he is considering calling a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to address a staffing crisis in the state’s jails and prisons.

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said this week that he might call a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to address a staffing crisis in the state’s jails and prisons.

Although lawmakers say one-third of the state’s correctional positions are unfilled — with a particular problem in the Eastern Panhandle, where workers can cross state lines and make more money — the 2023 regular legislative session came and went with no major steps taken to mitigate the problem.

